CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Hundreds are without power in the Channel 3 viewing area, following heavy winds, rain and wintry weather.

EPB: Is reporting fewer than 100 outages for its service area.



VEC: As of 8:33 p.m., outage totals are: McMinn County - 472; Hamilton County - 551; Bradley County - 441; and Polk County - 54.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for outage updates as they become available.