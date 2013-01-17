Jackson Co. raid results in seizure of drugs, guns

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- On Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriffs Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located on Hwy 71 in Pisgah, AL. leading to the arrest of six people for various drug charges.

The Narcotics Unit utilized one of the newest members of the Unit, K-9 "LUKE" who assisted in finding the drugs.

Seized as a result of this search was approximately 21 grams of methamphetamine ICE, Hydrocodone and Clonazepam. Also seized was $1,839 in cash, four guns, and various drug paraphernalia.

Arrested were:



Timothy Wade Summerford, 51, charged with Possession of Controlled Substances (Hydrocodone), Obstruction of Justice by use of a False Identity. In Custody on $6,000 bond. Also has outstanding warrants from Dekalb County.



Lanette Sherie Pitts, 27, charged with Possession of Controlled Substances (Clonazapam), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. In Custody on $12,000 bond.



Gerald Gunrer, 68, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol. In Custody on $13,500 bond.



Tracie Treen Quarles, 35, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled substance (Methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. In Custody on $8,500 bond.



Nathan Campbell, 35, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Carrying a Pistol on Premisis not his own. In Custody on $9,000 bond. Has outstanding arrest warrants from Pell City and Cullman.



Erin Leigh Key, 34, charged with Attempt to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime. Released on $5,000 bond.

