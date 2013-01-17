Wintry mix turning to snow, not expected to last

(WRCB) -- A wintry mix will change over to snow this evening and then end quickly. Amounts will vary across the Tennessee Valley.

The heaviest snowfall will be south and east of Chattanooga. One to three inches will be possible for Northeast Alabama and Northwest Georgia.

One to three inches of snow is possible for the higher elevations west of Chattanooga. The Blue Ridge will see one to three inches depending on elevation.

Winds will remain strong for this event, causing some trees to fall. Power outages are possible.

Black ice will be a problem later tonight after the snow ends which should be at midnight in the Blue Ridge. Be very careful on bridges and overpasses.

Much of the accumulation in the valleys will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, such as cars, decks, patios.

For Friday we will see the sun return and that will continue into the weekend and next week.

This weekend we will see temperatures climb back into the 50's, but next week it will only be in the 40's for highs.