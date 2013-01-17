Industry Week names Dayton La-Z-Boy plant among best in country

DAYTON, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Industry Week magazine today recognized the La-Z-Boy plant in Dayton, Tenn., as one the best plants in North America.

La-Z-Boy, which operates the nation's biggest furniture plant with 1,400 employees in Dayton, was among only a half dozen manufacturing plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico that Industry Week picked as its 2012 winners for performance, efficiency and improvement.

La-Z-Boy had been a finalist for the IW award three times previously but has never previously won the top magazine honor. The Dayton facility is capable of producing as many La-Z-Boy recliners, sofas and other furniture pieces today as the plant produced when it had nearly 2,500 employees in the 1990s.

Despite the downturn in furniture sales during the recession, La-Z-Boy has continued to invest in equipment, training and other programs to improve efficiency, cut product defects and boost employee productivity.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.