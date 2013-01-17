Deal would keep Ga. spending relatively flat

By RAY HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia would keep spending relatively flat under a $19.9 billion budget plan from Gov. Nathan Deal that tries some trims to health care spending while including limited infrastructure and education spending.

That figure does not include billions in federal spending.

The Republican governor is making a combination of spending cuts to close a funding shortfall in the Medicaid health care program for the poor.

His plan includes $25 million for projects to increase the state's water supply and $50 million for dredging the Port of Savannah.

Deal said that while the economy is growing, the state faces national and global economic uncertainty.

House lawmakers will start reviewing Deal's plan in detail next week.

