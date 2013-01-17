Kool & The Gang, Monica to headline A Night to Remember

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Grammy Award-winning R & B group Kool & The Gang and multi-platinum Grammy Award-winning artist Monica will be the featured performers for the 26th annual A Night to Remember.

The show begins at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at the Chattanooga Convention and Trade Center. Tickets go on sale February 19 at Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Mary's Lounge, Mocha Restaurant and Music Lounge and online at www.anighttoremember.org. This much anticipated annual event raises funds to help support urban youth organizations in Chattanooga.

Kool & The Gang has sold over 70 million albums worldwide and influenced the music of three generations. Thanks to songs like Celebration, Cherish, Jungle Boogie, Summer Madness and Open Sesame they have earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R & B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums. The band has performed continuously for the past 35 years, longer than any R & B group in history. Their bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements have also made them the most sampled band of all time.

Monica's latest album, New Life (RCA), debuted at #2 on Billboard's R & B Albums chart and #4 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart. Leading the way to the album's chart topping debut is the current single "It All Belongs to Me". The song's video premiered on VH1 with over 1.4 million viewers. Receiving praise from press including USA Today and Yahoo! - New Life rings in as the fifth consecutive top ten chart debut from the singer, further solidifying her extraordinary and long-standing career.

In 25 years A Night to Remember has raised over $4 million. Some of last year's grant recipients included; Ballet Tennessee, Boys Leadership Summit, Bessie Smith Cultural Center, 100 Black Men of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy, NAACP-ACTSO, Boys Scouts of America and the Kappa Foundation of Chattanooga.

"Due to the tremendous support we received from the community last year, we were able to double the amount of dollars granted to area organizations, thus allowing us to make a difference in many more lives of Chattanooga's youth. There is no other event in Chattanooga that impacts this many different organizations in one night. The gala is occurring Mother's Day weekend and would be a great present for the special women in your life. What other gift could be both entertaining and meaningful?" asked Irvin Overton, Chairman of the Board of Directors.