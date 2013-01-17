Trip to Jamaica planned for inner-city students - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Trip to Jamaica planned for inner-city students

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Lana Hudson stands in her studio, Conversion Salon. Photo by Dan Henry / Times Free Press Lana Hudson stands in her studio, Conversion Salon. Photo by Dan Henry / Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- A local Bible study teacher and hair stylist is taking at least a dozen students with behavior problems on a missions trip. The students will help build homes in Jamaica.

"It's going to totally change the children," said Conversion Salon owner Lana Hudson, who teaches the Awana Bible Club at Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church. "We're staying with the people in the village, not in a hotel."

It will be the first time many of the students have left Chattanooga. It will be the first time Hudson and all of the students have been to Jamaica.

At least six other adults from Chattanooga will travel with the group as chaperones. Hudson's group will travel with Caribbean Lifetime Ministry, based in Acworth, Ga.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.