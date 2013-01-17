Trip to Jamaica planned for inner-city students

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- A local Bible study teacher and hair stylist is taking at least a dozen students with behavior problems on a missions trip. The students will help build homes in Jamaica.

"It's going to totally change the children," said Conversion Salon owner Lana Hudson, who teaches the Awana Bible Club at Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church. "We're staying with the people in the village, not in a hotel."

It will be the first time many of the students have left Chattanooga. It will be the first time Hudson and all of the students have been to Jamaica.

At least six other adults from Chattanooga will travel with the group as chaperones. Hudson's group will travel with Caribbean Lifetime Ministry, based in Acworth, Ga.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.