Deputies shoot, kill northwest Georgia man

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a northwest Georgia man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies after they say he threatened officers with a rifle.

The Rome News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/UStsTR) that Allen Eugene Ott of Kingston was killed Wednesday by Gordon County sheriff's deputies at a Calhoun residence.

Gordon County sheriff's officials say deputies were called to the home shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday after reports that an armed man was threatening to kill his wife. Authorities said Ott failed to obey repeated commands to put down the rifle.

Officials say Ott pointed the rifle at a deputy, who then opened fire on him. They say Ott then pointed the rifle at a second deputy, who also shot him. He was taken from the scene by an ambulance and later pronounced dead.

