Transfer of Moccasin Bend land complicated by lead

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Thousands of bullets fired at a police firing range are holding up transfer of 33 acres of Moccasin Bend to the National Park Service.

The land is owned by Chattanooga and Hamilton County and has been used by police for decades as a weapons practice site.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/USkEND ) said local officials were told last week they would be responsible for an environmental cleanup before the federal government would accept the property.

Matt Lee, special assistant to Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield, said the value of the lead reclaimed in cleaning up the site would help pay for the project, but it will be an extensive undertaking.

Lee said there is 20 to 30 years' worth of lead in the soil.

