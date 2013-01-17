Many area schools dismiss early in advance of weather - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Many area schools dismiss early in advance of weather

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Many school systems in the Tennessee Valley area dismissed early on Thursday due to inclement weather.

Athens City Schools will be closed Friday.

Bradley County Schools will be closed Friday

Bright School no extended care.

Chattooga County Schools  Will operate on a 3 hour delay on Friday.

Cleveland City Schools will be closed Friday

Cleveland State has cancelled all evening classes.

Dade County Schools 2 hour delay Friday.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College  All evening classes have been canceled.

Grace Baptist Academy  no evening activities.

Hamilton County Schools  There will be no afterschool child care or evening activities

Polk County Schools will be closed Friday

Other Event

Chattanooga Parks & Rec youth basketball games cancelled tonight, but all centers will remain open till 8:00 p.m.

Chattanooga Red Cross has cancelled all evening classes.

Chattanooga Tea Party Candidate Forum cancelled, rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Dekalb basketball tournament for Thursday night has been postponed.

Ft. Oglethorpe City Court has been cancelled for Thursday. Call (706) 866-2989 if you have a court appearance scheduled.

Grace Baptist Daycare closing at 4:00 p.m.

Men's Ministry Network's Advancing the Battle Men's Dinner Conference Postponed to January 31st.

 

