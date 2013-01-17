Georgia’s unemployment rate rises to 8.6 percent

ATLANTA (WRCB) -- The Georgia Department of Labor announced today that Georgia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 8.6 percent in December, up one-tenth of a percentage point from 8.5 percent in November. The rate was 9.4 percent in December a year ago.

"The unemployment rate ticked up slightly because of a combination of factors," said State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "We had a modest increase in new layoffs, along with a small job loss driven primarily by seasonal layoffs in education. Basically, the December numbers are flat, but even so, this is the best November to December job market report since 2007.

"The most important thing to remember from this report is that our unemployment rate is much lower, the pace of new layoffs slower, and the number of jobs significantly larger than a year ago," Butler continued. "Our economy has definitely improved in the past year."

While the number of jobs decreased by 400 to 3,985,800 in December, it rose by 70,200, or 1.8 percent, from 3,915,600 in December 2011. Most of the over-the-year job growth came in professional and business services, 26,000; trade, transportation, and warehousing, 17,300; education and health care, 12,700; leisure and hospitality, 12,100; and manufacturing 11,800.

"In December, there were 362,800 manufacturing jobs in Georgia, which is the most since April 2009," said Gov. Nathan Deal. "More than 15,000 of those jobs have been created since December 2010. After years of decline, the growth we've had over the past two years indicates that Georgia's manufacturing base is alive and beginning to thrive again. This is a great step closer to making Georgia the No. 1 place in the country to do business."

The number of initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits increased to 50,861, up by 3,510, or 7.4 percent, from 47,351 in November. Most of the increase came in manufacturing, construction, wholesale trade, and administrative and support services.

However, the number of initial claims was down by 12,853, or 20.2 percent, over the year, dropping from 63,714 in December 2011. Most of the over-the-year decline came in accommodations and food services, manufacturing, administrative and support services, construction, and retail trade.

Georgia's labor force grew by 4,159, reaching 4,804,459 in December, its highest level since February 2009. The labor force has grown by 64,384, or 1.4 percent, from 4,740,075 in December 2011.

The number of long-term unemployed workers declined by 7,600 to 195,000 in December, its lowest level in 34 months. The long-term unemployed—those out of work for more than 26 weeks—make up 47.1 percent of those unemployed in Georgia.

