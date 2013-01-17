David Cowan named interim career-tech director for Hamilton schools

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Longtime Hamilton County school administrator David Cowan is serving as interim director of the district's Career and Technical Education department.

According to School Board chairman Mike Evatt, Cowan was appointed to the post by Superintendent Rick Smith following the July 2012 death of Briggs Smith, who had held the position for several years.

Cowan retired from the school district 2009, after a 32-year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator. He was principal of Red Bank Middle School from 1992 until 2000, and Central High School from 2005 until 2009. He later served as a director of middle schools and an area director under superintendents Jesse Register and Jim Scales.

Since 2009, he has worked on a part-time basis as graduation coach at Lookout Valley High School.

According to Evatt, Cowan's appointment is on an interim basis. He said Smith told him that some principals had expressed interest in the position, but he preferred not to move a principal out of a school in the middle of the academic year.