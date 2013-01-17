Deadline in mortgage settlement is Friday for Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- The deadline to file a claim under the national mortgage settlement is Friday.

Approximately 37,000 Tennessee borrowers who lost their homes to foreclosure between Jan. 1, 2008, and Dec. 31, 2011, may be eligible to receive a payment under the settlement.

Attorney General Bob Cooper said in a news release that there are still thousands of eligible Tennesseans who have not filed a claim.

Foreclosed Tennessee borrowers who have questions or need help should contact the settlement administrator at (866) 430-8358 or administrator(at)nationalmortgagesettlement.com.

Cooper also warned borrowers to be on the lookout for scams. They should ignore any solicitations for upfront payments. They also should not provide personal information to anyone who calls or emails claiming to provide settlement-related assistance.

