Elderly North Georgia couple saved from flood waters by good samaritan

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- It was a typical Monday evening for the Vinson family, as they traveled home from a basketball game in Chattooga County.

However, their night took a different turn when they came across a truck submerged in flood water.



"Took a closer look, I said, somebody is in the water," explains Matthew Vinson.

Vernon Gregory, 76, of Summerville, and his wife Jean were trapped inside the sinking vehicle. Matthew didn't hesitate, jumping into the freezing water to save them.

"I got in, it took my breath away," Vinson says.

Although it went well above his head, the freezing water was the last thing on his mind.

"As I was making my way across there what touched me is he said, 'take my wife first she can't swim,' and she said, 'no take my husband first'," explains Vinson.

One by one, Matthew rescued the couple with only seconds to spare.

"Right when I got him out, the truck went all the way under and the bubbles came up, so that was pretty amazing," Vinson says.

Channel 3 was there as Matthew and Gregory, the man he saved, were reunited for the first time since Monday.

"I want to thank you. You saved mine and my wife's life. If it hadn't been for you, me and her would both be dead right there," Gregory says.

"Well, God put us here," Vinson replies.

