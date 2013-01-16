Deal expects bill allowing guns in schools to pass

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal says he predicts a bill allowing trained administrators to carry guns in schools will pass the state Legislature.

Morris News Service reports Gov. Deal made the comment during the annual Georgia Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues breakfast Wednesday morning.

Deal says a bill proposed by Republican Rep. Paul Battles, of Cartersville, will likely gain support in the General Assembly. The bill calls for local school boards to decide whether trained administrators should be allowed to carry guns in schools.

Aside from the possibility of trained administrators being allowed to carry guns, Deal says lawmakers need to more closely monitor the mental health records of people seeking gun permits. The governor says he may offer legislation to bolster the state's work in that area.

