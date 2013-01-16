Arrest made in murder of Dana Wilkes

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- After a two month long investigation, Chattanooga homicide investigators made an arrest Wednesday afternoon in connection to the 2012 homicide of Dana Wilkes.

Wilkes was reported missing on November 10, 2012, under very suspicious circumstances. Her dismembered body was recovered on November 25, 2012 along the creek bank at 3700 Youngstown Rd.

Investigators made a presentation to the Hamilton County Grand Jury this week and an indictment for 1st Degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse was returned for 53 year-old Tony Bigoms.

Bigoms was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident.

He has been transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he will be held under a $100,000 bond.

