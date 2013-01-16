NEW DETAILS: 3 still missing in Polk County boating accident

All photos courtesy of Jay Thomson, Etowah Fire and Rescue

UPDATE: Two children and one adult are still missing after a boating accident Wednesday in Polk County.

It happened on Conasauga creek near Delano. Six people were on a boat on the flooded creek when it turned over.

Two other children and an adult were found, but it's now a recovery operation for the other three.

The search effort had to be called off mid-afternoon due to inclement weather.

POLK COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- Search and rescue efforts have ended, following a boating accident in Polk County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Conasauga Creek near Delano around 6:20 p.m.

Jay Thomson with Etowah Fire and Rescue says six people were on a boat on the flooded creek when it turned over.

Two children and an adult were found, but two more children and another adult are still missing.

Thomson says rescue efforts have ended, and it will now be a recovery operation.



Several agencies were called in to help, including West Polk County Fire and Rescue, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Bradley County Fire and Rescue, and the Polk County Sheriff's Department. Etowah Rural FD was placed on standby to cover for West Polk Fire and Rescue.

