Haslam uncertain about enhanced school security

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam says it's too soon to say whether Tennessee should require an armed police presence in every school in the aftermath of the Connecticut school shooting that left six teachers and 20 students dead.

Haslam has called for a safety conference hosted by the state Education Department on Jan. 29 to discuss options for Tennessee schools.

But the Republican governor said he has cost and other concerns over the proposals to post armed officers at every school in the state. Haslam said about half of the schools in the state currently have school resource officers.

He said that raises the questions about who would pay for the added personnel needed to place them in every school, and whether school districts that currently have them would be reimbursed.

