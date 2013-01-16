200 feet of U.S. 441 near Gatlinburg washes out

KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- More than 7 inches of rain has been recorded at Newfound Gap through Tuesday night, and a landslide has forced Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials to close Newfound Gap Road (U.S. 441).

Park officials reported today that the landslide undercut the road near mile marker 22 between Collins Creeks and Webb Overlook at 9:40 a.m. The slide is estimated to be a 200-foot section of road, but the full extent of the damage is not yet known.

The closure is expected to be in effect for an extended period of time.

Officials are evaluating the remainder of the roadway but anticipate Newfound Gap Road will be opened to visitors from the Gatlinburg entrance to the Newfound Gap parking lot as soon as possible. The road will be open to Smokemont on the North Carolina side.

