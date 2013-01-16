Tenn. AG: Student group law constitutionally suspect

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state attorney general's office says a failed law that took aim at Vanderbilt University's treatment of religious student groups is "constitutionally suspect."

The proposal was the result of a controversy that began after a gay Vanderbilt student was thrown out of a Christian fraternity. That caused the school to begin more strictly enforcing its "all-comers" policy. Vanderbilt's policy requires student groups to allow any student to join their groups and hold office, regardless of their beliefs.

The proposed law gave religious student groups the right to allow only those sharing their beliefs to become members and leaders. It applied to state schools as well as private institutions receiving state funds in excess of $24 million.

The law passed last year but was vetoed by Gov. Bill Haslam.

