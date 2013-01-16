Murphy, NC issues "boil water" alert for all residents

MURHPY, NC (WRCB) -- The Town of Murphy has issued a Boil Water Advisory until further notice. This means no water for internal consumption, i.e. drinking, brushing teeth, making drinks such as coffee or tea without boiling for at least one minute.

Douglas Clement, County Extension Director, said the town experienced another water main break Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. The main 16" water line broke causing them to lose most of the water in their reservoir thus causing a major drop in water pressure.

"Most of the businesses, however, are on the 'old' water line so they did have water, however, those businesses on the main water line have experienced a shortage of water this morning," Clements said. "The town is working on fixing the water line but it is uncertain how long this will take. In the meantime, they have shut off the water and are filling the reservoir at this time. "

The manhole where cite workers were going to place a temporary sewer pump washed away Tuesday night so another plan is being developed to replace that.

He noted the only issue that the Town of Andrews is having is sewer problems. They are having uncontrollable discharge with the sewer because they are taking in more water than they can pump out. Otherwise, within the city limits, Clement reports everything is fine.

Hyatts Creek continues to be closed due to flooding. Also, there was a mudslide at the intersection of Bristol and Pisgah Road. This is close to Carolina Rest Home so it may be a concern with having to run medical calls to that location.

Beaver Creek was extremely high last night with water going over the culverts.

"One resident evacuated her home on Higdon Loop due to flooding. She will be staying at a friend's house," Clement said Wednesday morning.

Hopewell Village is doing well. All residents are staying and are able to use the port-a-johns. They are on the "old" water line so they do have water.

One resident on Underwood Hill Road decided to evacuate due to flooding and they are staying at the Best Western in Murphy. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The Cherokee County region had an additional .5" to 1" of rain overnight making the total amount of rainfall over a 48 hour period anywhere between 4.8" to 7.6".