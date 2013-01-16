Man injured by police files $50 million lawsuit

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A man who received multiple injuries while being arrested by two former Chattanooga city police officers has filed a $50 million lawsuit.

Attorney Robin Flores told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/V85ABa ) the lobby floor at the Salvation Army building looked like someone has sprayed it with ketchup after Adam Tatum was arrested on June 14.

The lawsuit names as defendants the two former officers, three current officers, 11 unidentified police officers, the city and Erlanger Health Systems.

Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd declined to comment because a federal investigation is pending.

A Hamilton County grand jury declined to indict the former officers, but the department dismissed them for violation of department rules.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.