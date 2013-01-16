Roane County brothers indicted on weapons charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Knoxville has indicted Roane County brothers Rocky Houston and Leon Houston on firearms charges.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/VlaQ1w ), the U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictment on Wednesday. It was returned on Tuesday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Jennings said federal investigators watched the brothers, beginning in October, with a camera attached to a public utility pole near their home.

Rocky Houston is charged with being a felon in possession of firearms. Leon Houston is charged with possession of firearms while being an unlawful user of controlled substances.

The Houston brothers were indicted, but later cleared of charges, in the killing of Roane County Deputy Bill Jones and civilian Mike Brown in 2006.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

