Obama unveils $500 million gun violence package

The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 elections

The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 elections

An attorney for the brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said in court papers Thursday that a $500,000 bond for trespassing at the school is excessive and that the brother should be released from jail.

An attorney for the brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said in court papers Thursday that a $500,000 bond for trespassing at the school is excessive and that the brother should be released from...

Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.

Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.

By JULIE PACE and ERICA WERNER

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama is announcing a $500 million package of executive actions and legislative proposals aimed at reducing gun violence a month after a mass shooting in Connecticut killed 20 elementary school children.



The package includes a call on Congress to ban military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazine and it would close loopholes in the gun sale background check system.



Obama also is signing 23 executive actions - which require no congressional approval - including several aimed at improving access to data for background checks. A presidential memorandum will instruct the Centers for Disease Control to research causes and prevention of gun violence.



In addition, Obama will nominate Todd Jones as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Jones currently is the acting director of the agency.



Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.