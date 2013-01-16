Commission approves funds for new gun range - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Commission approves funds for new gun range

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The Hamilton County Commission today unanimously approved funds for a firing range.

Officials with the Chattanooga Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office previously outlined plans for a $4,050,000 indoor firing range at the old Farmer's Market off 11th Street.

They hope to replace the law-enforcement shooting range at Moccasin Bend, which soon will be given to Moccasin Bend National Park.

The city and the county will each put $1.5 million up for the new facility behind the Chattanooga police precinct on 11th Street. Additional construction costs will be covered with $1,050,000 in federal grant money that could begin to expire in July.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

