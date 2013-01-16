UPDATE: South Chickamauga Creek starts to recede

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chickamauga Creek garners much attention when we get this much rain.

Water levels continue to rise. It's already spilled its banks in some places, threatening homes.

The creek crested early Wednesday morning at 23.52 feet, and is beginning to slowly recede.

Eyewitness News reporter Antwan Harris has been monitoring the situation and has the latest.

The creek has already surpassed the flood stage of 18 feet and this of course has caused some issues for nearby neighborhoods.

We are told there were some evacuations, less than a dozen in Catoosa County.

A few homes in the East Ridge area are flooded.

Also evacuations took place at the Fountainbleau Apartments nearby as well as low lying areas around Spring Creek in the East Ridge area.

Crystal Springs has opened it's parking lot for residents in need of finding higher ground.

The latest data from the National Weather Service show the creek cresting around 3:00 a.m. and the waters will recede over the next few days