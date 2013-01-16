On and off showers to continue into Thursday

(WRCB) - Raindrops KEEP falling on our heads, they keep falling.

Flood Warnings will be in effect through the day as there is still widespread ponding on roadways and creeks and streams remain above flood stage. As of 6am, the South Chickamauga Creek was 5 1/2 feet above flood stage, spurring some evacuations.

While the rain might not be as widespread or persistent today, we can still expect light on and off showers through Thursday.

We might even see that rain mixing with a few flurries in the Blue Ridge Thursday afternoon as colder air finally moves in there.

Rainfall amounts have been very impressive. Here is a breakdown of the last 3 days:

Monday... 1.51"

Tuesday... 2.14"

Wednesday... 1.73"

That's a 3 day total of 5.38" of rain. So far for the year, we have had 6.97", and we're only in the middle of January! The normal this far into the year is 2.35".

Look for all the precipitation to move out Thursday night. Cold, dry air will settle in for the weekend.

Highs Friday through Monday will be around 50 degrees with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

It gets colder next week, however, with highs dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s, and lows dropping into the teens by Tuesday morning!