Dalton has 2.9 magnitude earthquake

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The United States Geological Survey reports that Dalton, GA experienced a weak earthquake Tuesday night about 7:39 p.m.

The exact location was 4.4 miles west/northwest of the city.

The USGS classified the tremor as a 2.9 magnitude event.

Given the rainy weather experienced in the Tennessee valley, it's easy to understand why it may not have been felt by many people.

