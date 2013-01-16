VW introduces Passat Performance concept car - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VW introduces Passat Performance concept car

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Volkswagen rolled out a Passat Performance concept car at the Detroit auto show. The sportiest of Passats would be made in Chattanooga if officials give it the OK. Photo by Mike Pare /Times Free Press Volkswagen rolled out a Passat Performance concept car at the Detroit auto show. The sportiest of Passats would be made in Chattanooga if officials give it the OK. Photo by Mike Pare /Times Free Press

DETROIT (Times Free Press) -- The sportiest, and some might say flashiest member of the Volkswagen Passat family soon could arrive at a nearby dealer with a made-in-Chattanooga badge.

The Passat Performance concept, boasting a new-to-America turbocharged engine and more robust styling and driving features, was rolled out here at the North American International Auto Show.

Frank Fischer, chief executive for VW's Chattanooga operations, said that if the concept is given approval, assembly will take place at the automaker's plant in Chattanooga.

"Any derivative of the Passat always will be made in Chattanooga," he said.

