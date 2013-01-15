South Chickamauga Creek crests at 23 feet

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- All eyes are on the Chickamauga Creek, as water levels continue to rise.

The creek has already spilled its banks in some places, threatening homes.



The creek is expected to reach its highest level overnight, when it reaches 23 feet.

Prior flood events tell us when the creek reaches that level, evacuations could happen in some low lying areas around Spring Creek.

From East Brainerd to East Ridge, Tuesday night is a waiting game.

"I would love for it to stop raining," says Kevin Smithson.



North Georgians have had enough.



"I'm tired of it already," Brittany Patterson says. "Our plants are good. We've got enough water."



Creeks have spilled their banks, flooding roads and yards in Catoosa County.



The commute home was one road block after another.



"It was blocked and clogged, thought I could miss it and I ran into this road closed sign," Patterson says. "So, I think it's going to take me a while to get home."



Several roads were closed in Catoosa County Tuesday, because of the high water.

The sheriff is asking drivers to heed the warning and not drive through the water.



Some chose to ignore that advice. One driver launched a boat rescue on Wooten Road, by driving through several feet of water. Others chose not to take the risk.



"I didn't think my car would make it," Smithson says. "I didn't know if it was real hilly or not. I don't want my car to be under water."



Across the state line, it's Lula Raby's East Ridge home she's worried about.



"It makes me nervous to even know that it's raining this hard, but what are you going to do," Raby says. "The good Lord is sending it. There's nothing we can do about it."



The 77-year-old is wheelchair bound. She lost everything when Fountain Bleu Apartments flooded in 2009.



Management has posted signs, warning residents it could happen again.



"Getting out of here is going to be the problem," Raby says. "Of course, I've got my son. He can help me if we need to go."



It all hinges on South Chickamauga Creek, which is expected to crest overnight at about 23 feet.



For now all residents can do is watch and wait.



"I have to go, if I have to go," says Raby. "We'll just have to wait and see."

A lot of communities along the creek are on standby Tuesday night.

Chickamauga's city manager released a statement, saying if flood waters pose a threat to residents overnight, officers will sound sirens in neighborhoods as a warning.

He does not believe homes will be at risk, but he says cars could be.

Crystal Springs has opened its parking lot for residents in need of finding higher ground.