NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency will be declaring a state of emergency and opening its emergency operations center on Tuesday as an ice storm was moving across the state with accumulations expected in West and Middle Tennessee.

Jeremy Heidt is a spokesman for the agency. He said TEMA has gotten several calls about ice building up on roadways and bridges in West Tennessee, and the precipitation is expected to continue overnight into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for much of the state west of the Cumberland Plateau. Much of West Tennessee is expected to receive between one-quarter and a half-inch of freezing rain.

Heidt said even a quarter of an inch of ice is enough to break power lines.

