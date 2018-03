SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN. (WRCB) -- After another round of drenching rain, W Road is back open to drivers.

Early Tuesday it was shutdown from a mudslide.

County officials say road crews try to get ahead of trouble spots before the worst happens.

County spokesperson Mike Dunn says, "What our team does is measure the water levels and if it is near the car doors, we are shutting it down."

Drivers made their way slowly through the area as more rain poured down.

Several say using caution in wet conditions is a must.

Lance Narramore says, "You really have to watch out during the turns, especially with puddles of water."

Julie Brandao says ,"You have to drive slower and recognize the roads are wet and really be aware of others."