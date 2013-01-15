TEMA declares state of emergency for Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TEMA declares state of emergency for Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has declared a State of Emergency for the state Tuesday, a Level 3 Declaration.

From the TEMA website:

The State of Tennessee has declared a State of Emergency, as of 4 p.m., CST, on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013, due to freezing rain and icy conditions in West and Middle Tennessee, and because of the possibility of severe flooding in East Tennessee from the rainfall that continues to move across the state.

The State Emergency Operations Center currently is activated to Level III. The National Weather Service has Ice Storm Warnings currently in effect for West and Middle Tennessee, and Flood Warnings in effect for portions of East Tennessee.

Tennesseans should remember to "Take it Slow in Ice and Snow" and to limit travel as much as possible, and to never drive or venture into standing water.

If travel in unavoidable, be sure to have an emergency kit in your automobile to include blankets, warm and sturdy boots, a flashlight, and a hand-powered charger for mobile devices.

