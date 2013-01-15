Volkswagen Group opens new engine plant in Mexico - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Volkswagen Group opens new engine plant in Mexico

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Volkswagen opened a new engine plant in Silao, Mexico Tuesday.

The opening marked the company's 100th plant worldwide.

With the start of engine production in Silao, Volkswagen's history in Mexico spans almost 60 years.

Going forward, Silao will supply the North American vehicle plants in Puebla und Chattanooga with the latest generation of fuel-efficient TSI engines.

Engine production in Silao meets the environmental standards of the Volkswagen brand's "Think Blue. Factory" program. The aim of this program is to make more efficient use of resources and to achieve a sustained reduction in production-related emissions at all Volkswagen plants.

All manufacturing equipment in Silao complies with the latest energy efficiency standards, thus achieving a significant reduction in the environmental impact of each produced engine.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.