Volkswagen Group opens new engine plant in Mexico

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Volkswagen opened a new engine plant in Silao, Mexico Tuesday.



The opening marked the company's 100th plant worldwide.



With the start of engine production in Silao, Volkswagen's history in Mexico spans almost 60 years.



Going forward, Silao will supply the North American vehicle plants in Puebla und Chattanooga with the latest generation of fuel-efficient TSI engines.



Engine production in Silao meets the environmental standards of the Volkswagen brand's "Think Blue. Factory" program. The aim of this program is to make more efficient use of resources and to achieve a sustained reduction in production-related emissions at all Volkswagen plants.



All manufacturing equipment in Silao complies with the latest energy efficiency standards, thus achieving a significant reduction in the environmental impact of each produced engine.