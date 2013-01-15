Reports: Armstrong may testify against cycling officials - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Reports: Armstrong may testify against cycling officials

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

(NBC Sports) -- The cyclist's historic run of Tour de France championships made headlines, as did his fall from grace after being stripped of the titles in 2012.

Per The New York Times, Armstrong "is planning to testify against officials from the International Cycling Union, the worldwide governing body of cycling, regarding their involvement with doping in cycling, but he will not testify against other riders, according to those people familiar with his plans."

The UCI told the Associated Press it is aware of media reports that Armstrong confessed to doping during an interview with Oprah Winfrey taped Monday.

The federation says "if these reports are true, we would strongly urge Lance Armstrong to testify to the independent commission established to investigate the allegations made against the UCI in the recent USADA reasoned decision on Lance Armstrong and the United States Postal Service team."

The UCI says it won't make any further statement until it has seen the interview, which is to be broadcast on Thursday night.

The Times also reported that Armstrong is "in discussions with the United States Department of Justice to possibly testify in a federal whistleblower case against several team owners, including the investment banker Thom Weisel, and other team officials of the cycling squad that was sponsored by the United States Postal Service team in the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2000s."

CBS News also reported that "Armstrong has indicated he may be willing to testify against others involved in illegal doping."

Should Armstrong move forward with testifying against UCI officials and others, it could potentially facilitate the reduction of the lifetime ban from Olympic sports that currently prohibits him from participating in triathlons.

Armstrong's interview with Winfrey is scheduled to air on Thursday evening. In it, the disgraced former seven-time Tour de France winner is expected to candidly answer questions about his use of banned drugs during a career that saw him become one of the most beloved and inspirational figures in all of sports, before the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency found sufficient evidence of Armstrong's alleged doping and cover-up to cause Armstrong to be stripped of his titles and banned from competition.

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.