Reports: Armstrong may testify against cycling officials

(NBC Sports) -- The cyclist's historic run of Tour de France championships made headlines, as did his fall from grace after being stripped of the titles in 2012.



Per The New York Times, Armstrong "is planning to testify against officials from the International Cycling Union, the worldwide governing body of cycling, regarding their involvement with doping in cycling, but he will not testify against other riders, according to those people familiar with his plans."



The UCI told the Associated Press it is aware of media reports that Armstrong confessed to doping during an interview with Oprah Winfrey taped Monday.



The federation says "if these reports are true, we would strongly urge Lance Armstrong to testify to the independent commission established to investigate the allegations made against the UCI in the recent USADA reasoned decision on Lance Armstrong and the United States Postal Service team."



The UCI says it won't make any further statement until it has seen the interview, which is to be broadcast on Thursday night.



The Times also reported that Armstrong is "in discussions with the United States Department of Justice to possibly testify in a federal whistleblower case against several team owners, including the investment banker Thom Weisel, and other team officials of the cycling squad that was sponsored by the United States Postal Service team in the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2000s."



CBS News also reported that "Armstrong has indicated he may be willing to testify against others involved in illegal doping."



Should Armstrong move forward with testifying against UCI officials and others, it could potentially facilitate the reduction of the lifetime ban from Olympic sports that currently prohibits him from participating in triathlons.



Armstrong's interview with Winfrey is scheduled to air on Thursday evening. In it, the disgraced former seven-time Tour de France winner is expected to candidly answer questions about his use of banned drugs during a career that saw him become one of the most beloved and inspirational figures in all of sports, before the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency found sufficient evidence of Armstrong's alleged doping and cover-up to cause Armstrong to be stripped of his titles and banned from competition.