Haslam announces new higher education advisor

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced Tuesday that Randy Boyd will join his administration as special advisor to the governor for Higher Education. Boyd's focus will be on affordability, access and quality of state programs.



As part of his new role, Boyd will consult with a formal working group appointed by Haslam made up of the governor, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC), chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), and president of the University of Tennessee.

Boyd's position will be full-time, but he will be working for the state on a voluntary, unpaid basis.



In 2009, Boyd helped start tnAchieves, a non-profit organization that has sent over 3,200 high school graduates to community college free of charge with mentors. Of those students, 68 percent are the first in their families to attend college, and more than 65 percent have family incomes below $50,000.



Boyd, 53, is chairman of Radio Systems Corporation, which he started in 1991. Radio Systems is headquartered in Knoxville. His company produces over 4,000 technology-based pet products under brand names such as Invisible Fence, PetSafe, SportDOG, and Premier. It is a private company with sales over $300 million.



Boyd received a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in industrial management in 1979 and a master's in liberal studies from Oklahoma University in 1988.