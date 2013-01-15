SEC games to support Pat Summitt Foundation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SEC games to support Pat Summitt Foundation

KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) -- During 17 games in 14 cities across the Southeastern Conference this week, college basketball players will be showing their support for the Pat Summitt Foundation and encouraging awareness of Alzheimer's disease.

Leaders of the Pat Summitt Foundation, including Summitt, Board Chairman Jim Haslam and Director Patrick Wade, will hold a press conference Tuesday to describe the efforts this week to encourage fans to support the foundation and its grant-making mission to advance research for prevention and a cure.

During "We Back Pat" week, the games will include public address announcements and video endorsements about the foundation. Players will also be wearing "We Back Pat" T-shirts during warm-ups before the games.

The longtime Tennessee women's basketball coach announced in the summer of 2011 that she has early-onset dementia, Alzheimer's type.

