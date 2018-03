CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - An arrest is made in connection with 2 robberies in Chattanooga Monday.

The robberies happened at the Kangaroo at 4900 Brainerd Road and the Mapco Express at 4711 Brainerd Road.

Twenty year old Charles Fletcher was arrested on Elmendorf Street in Chattanooga Monday night.

Fletcher is also a suspect in 3 robberies in East Ridge.