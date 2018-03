RED BANK, HAMILTON CO. TN (WRCB) - The interior of a home in Red Bank is destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 7:00 on Lynda Drive. Firefighters entered the home and found heavy smoke in a bedroom and fire in the attic. Firefighters managed to contain the damage to the bedroom and attic area.

Officials say a ceiling fixture shorted out which started the fire in the bedroom ceiling and spread throughout the attic.

Damages is listed at $10,000.

No injuries were reported.