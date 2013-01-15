Catching up with Rossville's Lauren Alaina - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Catching up with Rossville's Lauren Alaina

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) --  No one was more surprised than Lauren Alaina when her name was called as Best New Artist at the recent American Country Awards.

"I thought it would be Jana Kramer," says the Rossville teen.

"At rehearsal, when they ran through the show, they played Jana's song after my category. I shouldn't have thought anything of that, they don't play the winner, but I got it stuck in my head that Jana was going to win. So when they called my name, I freaked out!"

The fan-voted ACA award is just another example of the power of "American Idol" in launching new artists. Season 12 of the Fox network's juggernaut kicks off Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.