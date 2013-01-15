Steady rain all day with some flooding

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The front that brought the rain 2 days ago will continue to sit on top of us producing steady rain through the day.

Sunday we had 1.51" of rain in Chattanooga. Monday we had 2.14". We will add another 2+" of rain to the total today.

The rain will last into early tomorrow morning, then the front will finally start to drift east and die out, allowing us to dry out through the day Wednesday.

There is a slight chance for a shower late Thursday south of Chattanooga with some energy coming up from the south, but most of us will not see anything from that.

Cool, dry air will settle in for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s, and lows dropping into the 20s.

