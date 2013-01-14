Suck Creek Road resident fears backlash of rainfall

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- We are already seeing flooding on some Chattanooga roadways.

City workers spent Monday clearing drains and placing caution signs along known problem spots.

That includes Suck Creek Road, where one homeowner is on edge.

It's not the first time her yard has flooded, and she worries it won't be the last.

When it rains, it pours. And when it pours, Suck Creek Road floods.



"I'm waiting for the road to close again, like it did the last time," Joanne Stabile says. "There's no other way for people to get around, and they always close it right in front of my house."



Joanne Stabile has been here before.



A year ago, rushing water washed out her yard, flooded her shed and damaged her home's foundation.



It was all because of a clogged pipe that was supposed to spill runoff water into the Tennessee River.



Instead high water levels and heavy rain clogged the system.



"Our porch, some of the foundation they were going to check, and we haven't had any of that done yet," Stabile says.



Stabile says the city's public works department has made some repairs, but there is still work to be done.



"For this whole road, it's still in bad shape," says Stabile.



Every time it rains, she worries more damage is being done.



"I'm not really worried about the river that much," Stabile says. "It's not that kind of flood, but I am worried about the property value, and the property itself, and the foundation."



Public works director Lee Norris tells Channel 3 he is aware of the situation on Suck Creek Road.



His crews spent Monday clearing drains and placing caution signs.



A permanent fix will take longer.



Stabile worries this latest downpour will delay that fix.



She says all she can do is watch the rain fall, and hope her home can weather the storm.



"Just try and keep the dog in, the car windows up, do the best we can, and just be ready for lots of mud," she says.

