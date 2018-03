CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- A Chattooga County couple is safe Monday, thanks to quick action by two men driving by.

It happened off Lyerly Dam Road around 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff Mark Schrader tells Channel 3, an elderly couple ran off the road and in to a nearby creek.

He says two men passing by stopped and removed the couple's seatbelts and helped them out of the car.

Both men left the scene after calling 911.

The man and woman were not injured, but were visibly shaken.

They were checked out by Redmond EMS and taken home by a deputy.

Based on evidence, Sheriff Schrader says it appears the heavy rain may have played a role in the accident, by reducing the driver's visibility.