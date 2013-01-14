Bullet Unveils New Model Bass Boat

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Bullet Boats announced today that they are introducing a new model boat, "Bullet 21XRS", to the market this week. This new model blends many of the best features from their existing line to create the 21XRS. The basic hull is derived from the 21' 10 line that has been proven since 1986 to be an awesome performer in all areas from fuel economy to rough water handling. The styling is taken from the more modern look of the 21SS. The deck layout is designed to offer a large fishing platform and an incredible amount of easily accessible storage.

Bullet Boats has also acquired professional bass fisherman Andy Morgan to fish from a Bullet Boat on the 2013 FLW Tour.

"Bullet is based right here out of Knoxville, Tenn., and is the first bass boat I ever had," said Morgan, who moves over from Bass Cat. "I won one of them one time and I've had five or six others and actually ran one when I first started with FLW."

"They are wanting to get away from the speed thing a little bit and prove that their boats are also very fishable."

Morgan is currently the only tour-level angler on the Bullet Pro Staff.

"We're delighted to have him on board," said Bullet's Kevin Keith. "I think it speaks volumes about how good our boats really are. We've been building bass boats for 32 years, so we're doing something right."

The 21XRS will answer any needs of the tournament angler, recreational fisherman or boat enthusiast. It is the boat you have requested and been waiting for!

You can see the new Bullet 21XRS at the following boat shows in the coming weeks.

Knoxville, TN , The Fishing Show, Jan 17th - 20th

Huntsville, AL , Von Braun Civic Center, Jan 18th - 20th

Knoxville TN, Expo Center, Jan 24-27 and Jan 31st - Feb 3rd

Chattanooga Boat Show, Convention Center, Jan 24th - 27th

Lexington KY, Feb1st - 3rd

Nashville, TN, The Fishing Show at the fairgrounds, Feb 6th - 10th

