CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A jackknifed semi on I-24 shutdown all but one eastbound lane Monday afternoon.



It happened around 4:00 p.m. at mile marker 182.

Our crew on the scene says no one appears to be injured.

No word on what caused the crash, but officials say the rainy weather was not a factor.



All affected lanes have reopened.



