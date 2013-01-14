Tennessee Highway Patrol offers Citizen Academy

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for the spring session of its Citizens' Trooper Academy.



For the first time, academies will be held in both Nashville and Memphis.



The first session for the Nashville class is scheduled to begin Monday, March 11, 2013. Sessions will run from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. weekly. The Memphis class is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 14, 2013. Sessions for this group will run from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m. weekly.



The Citizens' Trooper Academy consists of approximately 24-30 hours of training, and is designed to give participants a better understanding and awareness of the Tennessee Highway Patrol as well as its parent agency, the Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Topics covered include investigations, special operations, homeland security and many other areas of the patrol.



Participants must be at least 21 years old, available to attend weekly three-hour sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements and have no criminal history.



Applications are available on the THP website, the THP Facebook page (www.facebook.com/tennesseehighwaypatrol), or citizens may request applications by sending an email message.

Applicants are asked to indicate whether they wish to attend the Nashville or Memphis sessions.



Deadline for registration is February 11, 2013. Applications must be returned by that date for processing.



For more information, contact Sergeant Stan Hollandsworth at 615-251-6321, Trooper Chris Dye at 615-232-2901, or Shannon Hall at 615-251-5170.