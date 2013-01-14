Houston brothers arrested on federal firearms charges

KNOXVILLE, TN (WRCB) -- Brothers Rocky Houston, 52, and Leon Houston, 54, both of Ten Mile, TN were arrested Friday on federal firearms charges.



Agents and officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), Roane County Sheriff's Office, and other local law enforcement agencies executed arrest and search warrants at the Houston family property located in Roane County, TN, explained a news release from William C. (Bill) Killian, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee.



Rocky Houston has been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of firearms; Leon Houston has been charged with possession of firearms while being an unlawful user of controlled substances.



Upon conviction, each faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Both will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge Monday.



The brothers each stood trial on double-murder charges in the May 11, 2006, shootout that killed Deputy Bill Jones, 53, and ride-along Mike Brown, a 44-year-old former police officer.There were three trials in the case.

The jury deadlocked in Leon Houston's first murder trial in 2008, and a second trial found him not guilty.



After a jury split during Rocky Houston's only murder trial in December 2008, a mistrial was declared. The state Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that the judge erred in that failure, and Houston went free.