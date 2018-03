By CANDICE CHOI

AP Food Industry Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Coca-Cola became 1 of the world's most powerful brands by equating its soft drinks with happiness. Now it's taking to the airwaves for the first time to address a growing cloud over the industry: obesity.

The Atlanta-based company on Monday will begin airing a two-minute commercial during the highest-rated shows on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC in hopes of becoming a stronger voice in the intensifying debate over sodas and their impact on public health.

The ad lays out Coca-Cola's record of providing drinks with fewer calories over the years and notes that weight gain is the result of consuming too many calories of any kind - not just soda.

Coca-Cola says the campaign will kick off a variety of moves that help address obesity in the year ahead.

