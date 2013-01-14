Pres. Obama to have last news conference of first term

(NBC) -- The president is expected to speak to a number of second term priorities during the 11:15 news conference at the White House.President Barack Obama will hold the final press conference of his first term on Monday amid heated debates over gun violence, federal spending and immigration in Washington.



While Obama will formally be sworn into his second term on Sunday, planning for the next four years is well underway. The president is girding for fights over new cabinet nominees -- including former Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel to become defense secretary.



Obama will also have to wrestle with the lingering impact of the fiscal cliff, with springtime deadlines that would force a government shutdown or default on U.S. debt unless he manages an agreement with Republicans in Congress.



Obama has also suggested he plans to push for comprehensive immigration reform and stricter gun controls as part of his agenda this year. Vice President Biden is expected to give the president his recommendations on the issue tomorrow.