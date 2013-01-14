Volkswagen's new SUV: the CrossBlue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Volkswagen's new SUV: the CrossBlue

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
DETROIT (WRCB) -- Volkswagen introduced their newest midsize SUV Monday in Detroit at the North American International Auto Show.

Named the CrossBlue, the concept car adds a third SUV the Volkswagen's line.

The CrossBlue, which is to have seating for seven occupants, features a unique hybrid configuration of turbo-diesel and E-motors powered by both plug-in and motion recharging.

Fuel economy is expected to be 89 MPGe, with the 'e' being a relatively new EPA standard for hybrid vehicles with a full battery charge and combined highway and city cycles.

With the flip of a switch, the driver can toggle between several different modes for four-wheel drive, front wheel drive and a choice of power options, which would affect mileage and emissions for the vehicle.

Officials from Hamilton County went to Detroit to lobby for the vehicle to be built in Chattanooga alongside the current Volkswagen Passat, according to our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


